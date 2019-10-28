|
|
Diana Gass 1953 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Diana Gass, 66, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Prairie Rose in Pana.
She was born on March 4, 1953, in Augusta, GA, the daughter of Dale and Joann (Etherton) Mendenhall. She married Michael Gass on December 19, 1970 and he survives.
Diana was a past member of 4-H, FFA, past president of the Daycare Association and loved spending time with her family and grandkids.
Diane's passion in life was taking care of others. At her daycare, "Little Friends", she was known as a compassionate teacher and owner that wanted the best for each child that came through her doors. Outside of work, Diana was the matriarch of the family. She spent her life giving back to them, every moment of her time spent with her family was filled with her complete love and care.
She is preceded in death by her mother, and one brother Dale Mendenhall Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; sons, Jeff (Missy) and Kyle (Tracey) Gass; father, Dale Mendenhall; one brother, Dean Mendenhall; one sister, Donna Mendenhall; grandchildren, Cody (Ashlee) Gass, Fallon Welsh, Colt (USAF) (Becca) Gass, Paxton Sanchez, Sage Gass, Elias (USMC) Gass; great grandchildren, Cooper and Adeline Gass; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia/Alzheimer's Research Association.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019