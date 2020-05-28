Diana J. Schumacher
Springfield, IL - Diana J. Schumacher, 73, passed on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 28 to May 29, 2020.