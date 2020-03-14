|
Diana Lynn Gobelman 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Diana Lynn Gobelman, 67, of Springfield, passed away on March 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born on July 7, 1952 in Eldorado, Illinois to Paul F. Vogel and Velma Jean Carr. Diana married Steven Gobelman on October 10, 1986 in Springfield and he survives.
Mrs. Gobelman is also survived by three children: Justin and Dakota Gobelman both of St. Louis, MO., and Ciara Gobelman of Nashville, TN., three brothers: Larry W. Jones of Harrisburg, IL., Paul F. (Diane) Vogel, Jr., of Herod, IL., Donald Gene Jones of Springfield, one sister Jean Ellen Evrard' of Harrisburg, IL., and her beloved bulldog Harvey Dent. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Diana worked for the Department of the Navy, the Illinois E.P.A. and Andrews Engineering Incorporated. She loved to travel especially to warm sunny beaches and she was a member of Springfield First United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00pm on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. The family will greet friends from 4:00pm until the time of service Tuesday at Bisch West. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Youth Hockey Association and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020