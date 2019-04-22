|
|
Diana M. Briggs 1938 - 2019
Athens, IL—Diana M. Briggs, age 80, of Athens, passed away on Saturday April 20, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born on August 22, 1938 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of John and Dottie Shields.
Diana married Richard Briggs on August 24, 1957.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; two sons, Brett (Jana) Briggs and Brian (Kimberly) Briggs; four grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Shields
Diana worked as a Tax Accountant, retiring in 2003.
She enjoyed traveling with Richard in her motorhome. Their biggest and favorite trip was to Alaska.
She was a member of the Athens Christian Church.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will a later date in June.
Memorials can be made to Athens Christian Church.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Briggs family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019