|
|
Diann Marie O'Hara 1951 - 2019
Quincy, IL—Diann Marie (nee Albert) O'Hara, 67, passed to eternal life at 1:15 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Sunset Home in Quincy, IL.
Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Life: Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL. A Celebration of Life and Affirmation of the Resurrection for her life will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Patty Johansen officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
The family of Diann Marie O'Hara is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL 62629.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com for the complete obituary and to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 5 to July 6, 2019