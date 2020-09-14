Dohn R. Campbell 1947 - 2020
Athens, IL— Athens, IL-Dohn Ray Campbell 73, passed away at 3:15 am Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born in Springfield, February 23, 1947 the son of Hemphill and LaDonne (Graves) Campbell Sr. His parents and his brother, Hemphill Campbell Jr. preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Fietschans High School, class of 1965.
Dohn served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Army commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Combat Infantryman's Badge. He served in the reserves until 1993.
He retired from law enforcement after service many years at Sangamon State University, now UIS and then as director of security for Lincoln Land Community College. He was a member of the American Legion Post 129 in Athens, where he also served as past commander and the VFW Post 6871 in Petersburg, IL. He had a love for horses and was a member of the U.S. Trotting Association. Dohn enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping
He is survived by his three daughters: Deborah (Clinton Phillips) Campbell and LaDonne Campbell of Springfield, and Sharon McDowell of Elizabethtown, NC. Also surviving are his three grandchildren; Kiersten Phillips, Dohn Campbell and Marcus Berry, an expected great granddaughter, Miliana Blue, his sister, Jakki Campbell of Milwaukee, WI, two nephews a niece and a special cousin, Sharon Vaughn.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bisch and Son Funeral Home 505 E. Allen St. Springfield where the family will greet friends and family on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of a funeral service at 11:30 am. Rev's Cynthia Newman and Pat Herring will officiate. Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the National Kidney Foundation
of Illinois 215 W Illinois St #1c, Chicago, IL 60654.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
