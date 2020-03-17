|
Dolores Church 1921 - 2020
Orlando, FL—Dolores Josephine Church, 98, of Orlando, FL; formerly of Springfield, IL; died at 3:15 am March 6th at the Commons of Orlando Lutheran Towers. She was born April 30, 1921 in Springfield, IL to Clarence and Estelle (Gustaveson) Hagberg. She married Alex Church in 1943 and he preceded her in death in 2013. She was also preceded by her son, Tom Church; a granddaughter, Deborah Kay Church, and a brother, Bob Hagberg.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandy (Gus) Wall, Gridley, IL; daughter in law, Martha Jo Church; 5 grandchildren: Becky (Peter) Strube, Andy (Kelly) Church, Stewart, David (Nicole) and Alec Wall; 7 great grandchildren: Noah, Zander and Sarah Strube, Harmony and Katlyn Church, David and Aiden Wall; a niece and nephew; and several cousins.
Private services will be held at a later date and Mrs. Church will be inurned with her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Memorials may be made to the Orlando Lutheran Towers Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com, Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020