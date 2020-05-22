|
|
Dolores E. "Sue" Schuh 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dolores E. "Sue" Schuh, 81, of Springfield, died at 12:22 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Concordia Village.
Sue was born May 2, 1939, in Springfield, the daughter of Frank A. and Ethel A. Price Perkins. She married Jerry Schuh on November 12, 1960, in Springfield.
Sue graduated from Feitshans High School in 1957 and retired from the State of Illinois. She enjoyed quilting, Bunco, card games, fishing, and spending time with her family and pets.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald Schuh; six brothers; and seven sisters.
Sue is survived by her husband, Jerry; son, Greg (wife, Shara) Schuh of Taylorville; daughter, Pam (husband, Butch) Deppe of Chatham; daughter-in-law, Denise Schuh of Cantrall; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Respecting the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial gathering and ceremony celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
Private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view memorial contributions.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2020