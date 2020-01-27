|
Dolores J. Taapken 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dolores J. Taapken, 81, of Springfield, died at 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Dolores was born August 4, 1938, in Literberry, IL, the daughter of Frederick E. and Marjorie G. Wilhite Reynolds. She married Russell Junior Taapken and he preceded her in death on June 16, 1985.
Dolores graduated from Chandlerville High School and was employed as a file clerk at Franklin Life Insurance from 1956 to 1968. She then went to work for Illinois National Bank until her retirement in 1997.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her children, Shelley (Rex Jaronske) Grant of Pleasant Plains, Kelly Taapken of Springfield, and James (Faith) Taapken of Ashland; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Burial will follow at Yatesville Cemetery near Prentice, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020