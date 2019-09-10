|
Dolores Marguerite Race 1928 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Dolores Marguerite Race, 91, of Sherman, passed away on September 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born on February 7, 1928 in Boston, Massachusetts to Fred King Jr., and Margaret Sullivan King. Dolores married Kenneth L. Race on November 29, 1947 in Springfield and they celebrated seventy one wonderful years of marriage.
In addition to her spouse, Mrs. Race is survived by three children: Cherie Taylor of Navarre, FL., Kenneth Bruce (Rebecca) Race of Pleasant Plains and Susan Race of Virden, nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter, three sisters: Claire Reavy of Springfield, Brenda Lucas of Naples, FL., and Anita Tagg of Dana Point, CA.
Dolores worked for the Illinois Bar Association as a legal secretary for twenty three years and for the State of Illinois Department of Energy and Natural Resources for three years. She was a charter member of the Springfield Fire Fighter's Auxiliary, a past member of the Legal Secretaries Association, a member of the Dream Valley Auxiliary and a member of the McAllen Literary Guild.
Cremation rites were accorded and the family will host a celebration of life gathering at the Firefighter Postal Lake Club, 940 West Lake Shore Drive, on Monday September 16, 2019 from 3:00pm-7:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to and please visit the online 'Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019