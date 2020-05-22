|
|
Dolores "Dee" Scheuermann 1934 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Dolores "Dee" Scheuermann, 86, of Springfield, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her residence.
Dolores was born January 12, 1934 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of Raymond and Ramona Bickel Soule. She married Paul Scheuermann on October 14, 1951in Keokuk, IA. He preceded her in death in 2018.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Betty Hagmeier; and one brother, David Soule.
Dee attended high school in Keokuk, IA where she enjoyed playing in the high school band. She was a hair stylist for ten years and later retired from the IL Department of Transportation after 20 years of service. Dee and her husband enjoyed travel, including a trip to Australia, golfing, playing cards, Bingo, and shuffleboard with friends. Dee played baseball at the age of 13 and toured all over Iowa. Later, she enjoyed playing softball with her daughters. Dee belonged to Elks Ladies 158, the Lake Press Club, American Legion Auxiliary Post 12 in Dixon, IL and Rochester United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her two daughters, Diane (Greg) Piper of Chatham and Teresa (John) Pinneo of Springfield; one son, Kurt (Marla) Scheuermann of Huntsville, AL; five grandchildren, Carrie (Mike Lee) Carroll of Springfield, Adam (Laura) Harms of Kirkwood, MO, Kristopher Scheuermann of Huntsville, AL, Scott Scheuermann of Orlando, FL, and Paul Pinneo of Springfield; four step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and sister, Laura Rulon of Keokuk, IA.
Private family ceremonies will be held at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Rev. Brian Caughlan officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Elks Children's Care Program, P.O. Box 222, Chatham, IL 62629-0222.
The family of Dolores "Dee" Scheuermann is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St. Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2020