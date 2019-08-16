|
Dolores (Summers) Warner 1924 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Dolores (Summers) Warner, 94, of Chatham, died at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Chatham.
Dolores was born August 22, 1924, in West Plains, MO, the daughter of Melvie Othel and Martha Ruth Mayhew Summers. She married Hubert Henry Warner on April 4, 1946; he preceded her in death in 2001.
Dolores graduated from Washington University School of Nursing in 1945 and completed her training at Barnes Jewish Hospital. She was employed as a nurse for various hospitals and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pekin, IL. Dolores loved to read, complete puzzles, travel, and especially enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, John Dixon Warner; son-in-law, Ron Birky; and her siblings.
She is survived by her children, Nancy (husband, Steve) Dibble of Rochester, NH, Lyndsey (husband, Lee Worcester) Birky of Hudson, IL, Dan Warner of Chatham, Guy (wife, Lynn) Warner of Batavia, IL and Jane (husband, David) Berg of Kennebunkport, ME; grandchildren, Andrew Dibble, Libby (Pedro) Pabon, Martha Dibble, Bret Birky, Mitch (Alicia) Birky, Alex Warner, Amanda Warner, and Kathryn Warner; two great-granddaughters, Ainsley Birky and Alexis Pabon; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Private family ceremonies will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery in West Plains, MO at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019