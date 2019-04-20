Doloris Cotton-Gaines 1950 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Doloris Cotton-Gaines, 68, of Springfield, IL, was called home at 1:13 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her son, Terry "Cotton" Gaines; mother, Beatrice McDowan Cotton; father, John Thomas Crouch; uncle and aunt, Willie & Mary Hudson; and grandmother, Alberta McGee.

Doloris was born on December 26, 1950, in Cairo, Illinois. She attended Sumner High School and graduated from Cairo High School in 1969. Doloris was a Licensed Practical Nurse for more than 22 years. She graduated with degrees in Biology and Science and became a Registered Nurse in 1993 upon graduating from Lincoln Land College of Nursing. Doloris worked at St. Mary's Hospital, Memorial Medical Center, Springfield Clinic, and the Illinois Department of Human Services/Office of Rehabilitative Services. In 1980, Doloris married Dr. Sam Gaines and had six children: Terry, Roberta, Michael, Eulette, Samuel, & Samantha.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Sam Gaines; children: Roberta Gaines, Michael (Shalanda) Gaines, Eulette Gaines, Samuel Gaines, and Samantha Gaines; and grandchildren, Briana Gaines, Darius Ousley, Jalynn White, Alexa Carey, Amir Upshaw, and Mychael Gaines.

Family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 South 6th Street, Springfield, IL.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, 1405 E. Monroe St., Springfield, IL. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Pastor Roy Newman, of Fresh Visions Community Church, will deliver the eulogy and T. Ray McJunkins, Senior Pastor of Union Baptist Church, will preside.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019