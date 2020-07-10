1/1
Dominic Anthony Scaduto
1926 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Dominic Anthony Scaduto, 94, of Springfield, died at 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Dominic was born March 11, 1926, in Springfield, the son of Paolino and Antonia Mezzapelle Scaduto, both from Montevago, Sicily. He married Agnes Mae Maynerich Scaduto on June 10, 1946, in Springfield; she preceded him in death on December 25, 2011.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Frances Ann Scaduto; brother, Frank J. Scaduto; and sisters, Rose Giacomini, Virginia Madonia, Dominica Vespa, and Cheterina Mayes.
Dominic is survived by his sons, Michael (wife, Tracy) Scaduto of Springfield and John Scaduto of Clayton, GA; daughter, Mary Mehan of Springfield; grandchildren, Noah M. (Brooke) Mehan, Anthony J. Mehan, Nicholas RM Scaduto, and Sophia Scaduto; great-grandchildren, Lily Mehan and great-granddaughter on the way; two sisters, Josephine Madonia and Mary Ann Scaduto Bart; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Ceremony: 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield with Deacon Greg Maynerich and Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Family will receive friends following the ceremony until 4:30 p.m. COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
