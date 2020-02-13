|
Dominic Bartolozzi 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dominic Bartolozzi, 92, of Springfield, died at 6:00 am, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born July 8, 1927 in Springfield, IL to Frank and Concetta (Pasquale) Bartolozzi. He married Marian J. Koltun on July 10, 1948 and she preceded him in death on July 27, 2014.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Frances Tippett.
Survivors include two sons, Gary (Cindy) Bartolozzi and Drew (Debbie) Bartolozzi, both of Dawson; three grandchildren, Tonya (John) Trader; Amy (Rick) Newburn and Jeff Bartolozzi (companion Candace); six great-grandchildren, Nick and Ashley Trader, Kaytlyn and Alyssa Newburn and Taylor and JC Bartolozzi and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dominic was an Iron Worker for Local #46 of Springfield, IL and retired after 27 years of service. He was a United States Army-Air Force Veteran serving during World War II in the Aleutian Islands on the Island of Adak, Alaska.
Dominic was a member of St. Cabrini Parish in Springfield. He was also a member of the Ski and Boat Club for 53 years; Goldwing Road Riders Association; a six year member of the Central Illinois Ditch Riders Snowmobile Club and Good Sam Camping Club. He also enjoyed boating and camping up 'til the very end and danced from the first song to the last song every chance he could. He and Marian wintered in McAllen, TX for twenty-three years. He really enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
Visitation: 3-6 pm, Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A vigil prayer service will begin at 3 pm.
Funeral Mass: 9:30 am, Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Cabrini Church with Reverend Kevin Mann officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Cabrini Church or St. John's Hospice
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020