Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
2000 E. Sangamon Ave.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
2000 E. Sangamon Ave.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Dominic "Mickey" Titone


1925 - 2020
Dominic "Mickey" Titone Obituary
Dominic "Mickey" Titone 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dominic "Mickey" Titone, 95, of Springfield, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 23rd.
Mickey was born in Cherry, Illinois on April 11, 1925 to Andrea and Amelia (Antonacci) Titone. He married Thelma Parson on May 4, 1946. She preceded him in death in 2004.
Mickey graduated from Springfield High School. He worked as a machine repairman at Allis-Chalmers (Fiat-Allis) from 1942 to 1984, and for Opex Corporation from 1986 to 2005. He was a longtime member of St. Aloysius Parish in Springfield.
He was also preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Jim Barnard and Steve Crouch; granddaughter, Lisa Crouch; and great-grandson, Trent Barnard.
Mickey is survived by his brother, John (Lea) Titone; sister, Vickie (Bill) Bredemeyer; and brother-in-law, Harry Parson, all of Springfield. Mickey and Thelma raised five children, Jim (Jane) Titone, Joyce Barnard and Patti Crouch of Springfield; Janine Tompkins of Clearwater, Florida and Rick Titone (husband, Lawrence Sutton) of New York, New York. They have nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Visitation & Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Family and friends can watch the Funeral Mass by visiting the website for St. Aloysius at www.saintaloysius.org, or the church's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/alscatholic. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020
