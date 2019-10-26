|
Don Andrew Schluter 1944 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Don Andrew Schluter, 75 passed away October 23, 2019 at Heritage Hospice surrounded by his family.
Don was born on August 29, 1944 in Springfield to Cleota Schluter Smith and Roosevelt (Rico) Smith. Don was a member of Union Baptist Church for many years.
He loved his family, music, and his hobby of making CD's. He also loved his Harley motorcycle and his many weekend rides.
Don retired from the Springfield Police Department in 1997 and went on to retire again in 2005 from CWLP where he was civilian over Security. He loved being a Springfield Police Officer and the community loved him. As a Police officer during the 1970's he suggested security in Springfield high schools, later beginning an off duty job at Southeast High school; jobs that still exist today. He loved being involved with the kids, and was always visible at basketball and football games working security.
Don was preceded in death by; his parents; Cleota Schluter Smith and Roosevelt (Rico) Smith, sister Ann Schluter Ramsey, and nephews Vincent and Ricky Schluter.
Don is survived by his wife Nancy, their children Tony, Kimberly, Natalie(Joseph Adewunmi), and Devin(Alexa). Also surviving is his brother Jesse, sister Phyllis, and his grandchildren Shana, Quentin, Drew, Lily and Justin, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special mention to nephew, David Schluter, who he helped raise and was especially close to.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to or .
Viewing Only
Wednesday October 30, 2019
Union Baptist Church
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield,IL 62703
5:00pm-7:00pm
Funeral Services Thursday October 31, 2019
Union Baptist Church
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Pastor T.Ray McJunkins Officiating
Visitation:10:00am-11:00am
Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Interment
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019