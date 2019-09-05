|
|
Don Burke "Pete" Denby 1935 - 2019
Carliniville, IL—Don Burke "Pete" Denby, Jr. of Carlinville died Tuesday, September 3 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born February 10, 1935 in Carlinville, the son of Don Burke and Vaughty Hale Denby. He was preceded in death by his first wife Susan Turnbull Denby in December 1982 and his second wife Karla Kreinke Denby in March 2019 and by his parents; two brothers, Thomas Hale Denby and David Hale Denby; and a nephew, Thomas Burke Denby.
Mr. Denby graduated from Carlinville schools in 1953 and the Georgia Institute of Technology School of Architecture in 1958. He served in the United States Marine Corps, retiring in 1962 having attained the rank of captain. He was employed at the Farmers and Merchants National Bank for 23 years, serving as president and later chairman of the board and was elected to the Macoupin County Board of Commissioners serving as chairman for several years.
Surviving are three daughters, Stephanie Denby of Eugene, Oregon, Elisabeth (Bill) Herndon of Carlinville, and Jennifer (Jim) Kamp of Des Moines, Iowa; four step-children, Doc (Laura) Pepper of League City, Texas, Kevin Pepper of Orlando, Florida, Kelly (Dave) Rogers of Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, and Karson Pepper of Rockport, Illinois; grandchildren, Trey (Ainsley) Herndon, Susan Herndon, Jack Kamp and Peter Kamp; 8 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Dr. John and Jane Denby of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, September 11 at Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville with funeral services at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church and Carlinville Area Hospital.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019