Don W. Rakes 1927 - 2020
Waverly, IL—Don W. Rakes, age 92, of Waverly, Il. died Monday afternoon August 24, 2020 at his home in Waverly.
He was born September 26, 1927 in Auburn, Il. son of the late Richard Lee and Ruth Workman Rakes.
He married Maxine Cockerill in 1950 in Waverly, Il. and she preceded him in death in 1992.
Surviving is one daughter, Mariella "Marty" Shine (Randy) of Waverly, Il.; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Virginia Michael of Gaithersburg, Maryland; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sons, Darrell and Ronald Rakes; and sister Joyce Lee Rakes.
Don was a lifelong farmer and a US Navy veteran. Don was very community-minded and thru his life served on various boards. He was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church, Waverly American Legion, and the Order of the Eastern Star as well as Masonic Lodge. Don was one to always be there when a hand was needed. Don's goal in life was to give his family opportunities and a better life.
Private graveside services will be held at Waverly East Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by Waverly American Legion Post. Memorials may be made to Waverly Rescue Squad or Waverly United Methodist Church both c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com
.