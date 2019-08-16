|
Donald Alden Walker 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Donald Alden Walker, 90, of Springfield died at 10:15 am, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born November 10, 1928, to Lance and Mildred Leota (Danford) Walker. He married Mary Jo Wolf on February 17, 1952.
Surviving are his two daughters, Nancy Walker and Mary Lynn Bartolomucci and two sons, Ronald Walker and Donald (Beverly) Walker; son-in-law, William Volk, all of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Jason Volk, Rachel Volk, Adam Volk, Michelle Rispoli, Lyndi (Eric) Leskovar, Tara (Mitchell) Little, Christopher (Megan) Antonacci,; four great-grandchildren, Lexes O'Hara, Austin (Dezaray) Antonacci, Ava Antonacci and Adelai Leskovar and two great-great grandchildren Zoey Antonacci and Carson Moore; his brother, Ray (Carol) Walker, of Colorado Springs, CO.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo in 2017 and his daughter, Donna Volk in 2013; his sister Barbara Snow in 2004 and his parents.
Donald was a retiree at Pillsbury Company and worked there for 44 years. After he retired he was an avid mall walker and bowled with the senior teams. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and attained the rank of Sergeant. He loved telling stories of the time growing up in the North End and his time serving in the Army. He was an avid Cubs fan.
Memorial Gathering: 10-11 am, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. After a brief prayer we will process to Camp Butler National Cemetery for military honors at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019