|
|
Donald Anthony St. Lawrence 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Donald Anthony St. Lawrence, 91 of Springfield, died at 9:35 am, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Quincy Veteran's Home. He was born February 15, 1928 in Chicago, to William J. and Blanche Stanley St. Lawrence. He married Gloria A. Kelley on March 21, 1954 and she survives.
Also Surviving are one daughter, Denise (Thomas) Craven of Springfield; two grandchildren, Erin (Brad) Martin of Springfield and Andrew Craven of Springfield; three great grandchildren, Aiden Martin, Nannette Martin and Sophia Martin; one niece; two nephews and one cousin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Jean Marie and one daughter, Nanette.
Donald was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. He was past District Commander of the US Power Squadron; was a member of N.E.S.W.; Island Bay Yacht Club; F.O.P. and Knights of Columbus 4th degree knight.
Don was a Medical Social Worker for the State of Illinois since 1950 and retired in 1986 after thirty six years of service. He served as a part-time Police Officer for Leland Grove
He was a US Army veteran serving during WWII.
Visitation: 5-7 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, with a prayer service at 5 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church with Reverend Ronnie Lorilla officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the U.S. Power Squadron Education Fund.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019