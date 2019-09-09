|
|
Donald Brockmeyer 1935 - 2019
Farmersville, IL—Donald Herman Brockmeyer, age 83, of Farmersville, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on September 7, 2019, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
Don was born in Farmersville, IL on, Nov. 15 1935, the son of Herman and Emma (Jaeger) Brockmeyer.
He married Yvonne Arleen Schott of Girard on June 12, 1960.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, ELCA in Farmersville. He was a life long farmer, a coal miner for Monterey and Freeman mines, and delivered materials for Designer Landscapes.
Don was preceded in death by his parents a brother Wayne Brockmeyer and one sister Evelyn Schmidt. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, his three children Ladonna (Mark) Heffren, Randy (Stephanie Mason,) Brockmeyer, and Patty (Terry Dobbs) Brockmeyer all of Farmersville. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Laverne Butler of Trenton IL.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11th from 4-7 pm at the Zion Lutheran Church ELCA in Farmersville and also the day of the service from 9am until 10am.
Funeral services will be held Thursday the 12th at 10am at the Zion Lutheran Church ELCA with Pastor Christine Erdmann officiating with burial in Rovey Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the or the Animal Protective League.
Hough Funeral Home in Farmersville is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.houghfuneral home.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019