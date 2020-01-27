|
Donald Charles Anderson 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donald Charles Anderson, 84, of Springfield, IL died at 10:04 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Regency. He was born April 29, 1935 in Stevensville, MI to Charles and Marcia (Rentfrow) Anderson. He married Patricia Bridgeman and she preceded him in death. He then married Nancy Barrow Callarman.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Kristin (Stanley) Croenne of Springfield, IL and Marcia (Tommy) O'Donnell of Normal, IL; four grandchildren, Justin and Kevin Croenne and Ivy and Charlotte O'Donnell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Tom Anderson and first wife, Patricia Bridgeman.
Donald retired from Lincoln Land Community College after 24 years of service. He was a United States Navy Veteran and a member of Cherry Hills Baptist Church.
Donald volunteered as a Redcoat at Memorial Medical Center for over 20 years. He loved to bird watch.
Memorial Gathering: 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL.
Memorial Service: 2:00 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL with Pastor Brian Wilmarth officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
