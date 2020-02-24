Home

Donald D. Hanley Sr.

Donald D. Hanley Sr. 1949 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donald D. Hanley Sr., 70, of Springfield, died Saturday (February 22, 2020). He is the descendant of Archibald Handley and Emily Hutton of Greenbrier County, West Virginia.
Mr. Hanley was born July 7, 1949, in Quincy the son of Elvin Hanley and Mary Colling Hanley. Survivors include a brother, Bill Hanley Sr. of Quincy and a sister Shirley Wingertet of Quincy. Survivors also include one daughter Leah Flack of Springfield and one son, Don Hanley Jr. of Chicago. He also survived by two nieces, Melinda Sutter of Durham, MO. and Chevy Nash of Portland, OR. and one nephew, Bill Hanley Jr. of Quincy and two grand sons Tony and Bailey.
Mr. Hanley is preceded in death by both of his parents and his twin brother Ronald L. Hanley
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
