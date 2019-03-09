|
Donald D. White 1942 - 2019
Quincy, IL—Donald D. White, 76, of Quincy, formerly of Springfield, died at 1:40 pm, Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. He was born on April 28, 1942 in Springfield to Raymond and Edith (Peacock) White.
He is survived by two daughters, Kelly Sue Thompson of WI and Heather (Chris) Ake of MO; one granddaughter, Myranda Devocelle; one sister, Connie (John) Brownback of Girard; one brother, Ronald (Carole) White of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Donald was a United States Navy veteran serving from 1960-1964. He retired from Allis Chalmers as a machinist after 20 years of service. He was a member of the VFW and Blooming Grove Christian Church.
Visitation: 10:00–11:00 am, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Scott Bayles officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blooming Grove Christian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019