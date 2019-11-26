|
|
Donald E. Fisher 1921 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Donald E. Fisher, 98, of Springfield, died at 4:40 pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 18, 1921 in Loami, Illinois to Frank W. and Hazel Esther (Colburn) Fisher. He married Audrey Hobbs on August 25, 1951 and she preceded him in death on July 14, 2005.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, brother, Kendall Allen Fisher and sister, Loretta Miller.
He is survived by two daughters, Judith (Alan) Anderson of Denver, CO and Connie S. (John) Enlow of Riverton, IL; two grandchildren, Eric (Sarah) Enlow and Courtney Enlow; two great-grandchildren, Juliane and Jack Hall and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donald served in the United States Coast Guard during WWII from 1942-46 in the South Pacific. He was a member of Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church.
He worked as a legal assistant for Chicago and Illinois Midland Railroad, retiring in 1981 and was a longtime salesman for Modern Woodmen Insurance of America. He loved vacationing in Hawaii with Audrey annually for 35 years.
Visitation: 9-11 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, Illinois.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, Illinois with Reverend Margaret Ann Jessup officiating.
Burial will follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Loami, IL where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019