Donald E. "Gus" Kissel 1931 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Donald E. "Gus" Kissel, 89, died at 12:09 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Gus was born in Ottawa on August 8, 1931, the son of John F. and Anne (Kelly) Kissel. He married Margaret A. Roach on June 20, 1953 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in LaSalle.
He graduated from St. Bede Academy in Peru and then attended Purdue University. Gus proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for Illinois Bell for 38 years as a forecaster and retired in 1990. Gus was named to the Chicago Tribune All-State Football Team and is in the St. Bede Athletic Hall of Fame for his football skills. He was a member of the Bell Pioneers as well as the Elk's Lodge. Gus enjoyed golfing, spending winter in Florida, football, baseball, and reading westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Megan Leigh Kissel; and brother, John F. Kissel.
He is survived by his wife, Marge Kissel of Springfield; sons, Tom (Darla) Kissel of Lincoln, Jim (Tammy) Kissel of Chatham, and Ken (Michelle) Kissel of Chatham; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Bebe) Groter; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL 62703 with prayers beginning at 4:00 p.m. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Funeral Mass: 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower, 800 Stevenson Dr., Springfield, IL 62703, with Rev. Allen M. Kemme, celebrant and Rev. Thaddeus Adukus, concelebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 175 guests at one time.
Private burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Flower School, 900 Stevenson Dr., Springfield, IL 62703 or West Lincoln Broadwell ESD #92, 2695 Woodlawn Rd., Lincoln, IL 62656.
