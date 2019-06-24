|
Donald E. Webster-Blair 1941 - 2019
Chicago, IL—Donald E. "EJITTIUS" Webster-Blair, 77, departed this life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. He was born December 19, 1941 in Elsberry, Missouri, the son of Georgia Webster and Flondy Blair.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 1612 East Capitol, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation will be held 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be held 11:00am-12:00pm. Pastor Jacson Moody Jr. Eulogist.
Interment will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Honors at 1:00pm.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 25 to June 26, 2019