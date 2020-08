Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Donald Edward Priest

Carlinville, IL - Donald Edward Priest, 78,passed on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Heritage Health in Carlinville, IL. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements. Heinz Funeral Home 217.854.3157



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store