|
|
Donald Eugene Crenshaw, Jr. 1944 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Donald Eugene Crenshaw, Jr., 75, of Riverton, died surrounded by his entire family at 8:30 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on March 13, 1944, in Springfield, to Donald Eugene and Fern Elizabeth (Phillips) Crenshaw, Sr. He married Lois Marie Spain on October 26, 1962 and she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Debra Lynn Crenshaw and Jamie Marie Crenshaw, both of Springfield; two sons, Donald E. (Sheri) Crenshaw III of Springfield, and Wayne A. Crenshaw of Riverton; five grandchildren, Kristina, Don IV, Brandon, Elizabeth and Noah Crenshaw; five great-grandchildren; four sisters, Barbara (Edward) Cook of Springfield, Lynn Draper of Springfield, Donna Green of Rochester and Gerriann Crenshaw of Rochester; faithful canine companion Sam and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don was a resident of Springfield and Riverton all of his life and was a member of Pasfield Southern Baptist Church. He retired as President of Lake Area Disposal after 50 plus years of service.
Don was a big St. Louis Cardinals fan and he enjoyed flea markets and garage sales. He also enjoyed gardening and working on cars.
Visitation: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Pasfield Southern Baptist Church.
Funeral Service: 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Pasfield Southern Baptist Church with Pastor Milton Bost officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019