Donald Evans 1950 - 2019
Jacksonville, IL—Donald Franz Evans, 69, passed away Sunday, September 15 at Aperion Care in Jacksonville, IL. Donald is survived by his ex-wife Dorena (Guffey) Evans, children: Misty and Joshua (Destiny-Nance) Evans, brothers: Mike Evans and Phil Evans, grandchildren: Teresa Evans, Chris and Devin Smock and Bingham, Bayler, and Beckam Evans, and three great-grandchildren: Alexis, Ellyana, and Bentley Lentz. Donald volunteered for the United States Army at age 17 and served in the Vietnam War. His childhood spent on Lake Fillmore and service in Vietnam were his most defining experiences and molded his view of the world and his interactions with others. While Donald retired from the Illinois Secretary of State, it has been said some of his most meaningful work was with active service members and veterans of military service. There was not a service member or veteran of any age or branch of service he would not seek to help or to pass along advice based on his experiences. Donald had a very clear sense of right and wrong and he often held others to those high standards, would that we all had his clarity and resolve, perhaps the world would be a better place. A memorial service for Donald will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the Elks Lodge #158 in Springfield, IL. A private gathering will be held following this service at Lake Filmore. The family insists that in lieu of making donations, time is spent volunteering at a local charity.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019