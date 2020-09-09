Donald Hill 1961 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Donald C. Hill 58, departed this life on Monday September 7, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.Donald was born September 12, 1961, the son of Willie Hill and Odessa Blue.

Viewing Services Friday

September 11, 2020

3:00pm-5:00pm

Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories

1520 East Washington Street

Springfield,IL 62703



Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.

CDC guidelines will be followed

allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE



FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



