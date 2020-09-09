Donald Hill 1961 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donald C. Hill 58, departed this life on Monday September 7, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.Donald was born September 12, 1961, the son of Willie Hill and Odessa Blue.
Viewing Services Friday
September 11, 2020
3:00pm-5:00pm
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.