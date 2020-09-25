Donald J Rawlings 1935 - 2020

Savoy, IL—Donald J. Rawlings, 84, of Savoy Illinois, formerly of Waverly, passed away on September 14, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, IL, Don was the son of Donald and Daisy Rawlings of Waverly, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann Summers Rawlings. Also surviving are his sisters, Gwen Johnston and Johnnie Murdach; children Kim Takayanagi, Brent Rawlings, Bert Rawlings; and eight grandchildren.

Don was a graduate of Waverly High School and Bradley University. Don was a structural engineer employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation. A celebration of Don's life will be held in the future. Memorials may be made in Don's name to Waverly Public Library, 291 North Pearl Street, Waverly, IL 62692.



