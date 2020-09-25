1/1
Donald J. Rawlings
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J Rawlings 1935 - 2020
Savoy, IL—Donald J. Rawlings, 84, of Savoy Illinois, formerly of Waverly, passed away on September 14, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, IL, Don was the son of Donald and Daisy Rawlings of Waverly, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann Summers Rawlings. Also surviving are his sisters, Gwen Johnston and Johnnie Murdach; children Kim Takayanagi, Brent Rawlings, Bert Rawlings; and eight grandchildren.
Don was a graduate of Waverly High School and Bradley University. Don was a structural engineer employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation. A celebration of Don's life will be held in the future. Memorials may be made in Don's name to Waverly Public Library, 291 North Pearl Street, Waverly, IL 62692.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved