Donald K. Hudson 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donald Hudson, 85, of Springfield, IL, passed away at 10:55 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Home with his long time caregiver Mark Wiley at his side. He was born on December 23, 1934 in McAllen, TX to Keith Dale and Pauline "Minnie" (Homes) Hudson. He married Shirley A. (Kratzer) Hudson on January 7, 1953 and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Brenda (John) Walton of Elk Grove, IL; four sons, Dr. James "Mick" (Karen) Hudson of Decatur, Don W. Hudson, Dr. Brad (Betsy) Hudson, Dr. Robert Hudson all of Springfield; five grandchildren, Hillarie (Joey Mize) Hudson, Heather Hudson (Eric Wegner), David, Michael, Katie Sue Hudson all of Springfield; two great-grandchildren, Knox Lincoln and Monroe Mize; and one sister, Connie (Jakob) Pflug of Gladstone, MO.
Preceding him in death are his parents; one brother, Norman Hudson, and one sister, Judith Needham.
Donald was a veteran of the US Navy Reserves and retired from Springfield High School after thirty five years as a history teacher, PE teacher, and coach. In 2005, Don was inducted to the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame. He also was a long time Sangamon County board member.
Memorial services will be held at later date.
Memorial Contributions may be given to St. Joseph's Home of Springfield. 3306 South 6th St. Rd. Springfield, IL. 62703.
