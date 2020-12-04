1/1
Donald K. Hudson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald K. Hudson 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donald Hudson, 85, of Springfield, IL, passed away at 10:55 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Home with his long time caregiver Mark Wiley at his side. He was born on December 23, 1934 in McAllen, TX to Keith Dale and Pauline "Minnie" (Homes) Hudson. He married Shirley A. (Kratzer) Hudson on January 7, 1953 and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Brenda (John) Walton of Elk Grove, IL; four sons, Dr. James "Mick" (Karen) Hudson of Decatur, Don W. Hudson, Dr. Brad (Betsy) Hudson, Dr. Robert Hudson all of Springfield; five grandchildren, Hillarie (Joey Mize) Hudson, Heather Hudson (Eric Wegner), David, Michael, Katie Sue Hudson all of Springfield; two great-grandchildren, Knox Lincoln and Monroe Mize; and one sister, Connie (Jakob) Pflug of Gladstone, MO.
Preceding him in death are his parents; one brother, Norman Hudson, and one sister, Judith Needham.
Donald was a veteran of the US Navy Reserves and retired from Springfield High School after thirty five years as a history teacher, PE teacher, and coach. In 2005, Don was inducted to the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame. He also was a long time Sangamon County board member.
Memorial services will be held at later date.
Memorial Contributions may be given to St. Joseph's Home of Springfield. 3306 South 6th St. Rd. Springfield, IL. 62703.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Staab Funeral Home - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved