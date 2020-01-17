|
|
Donald L. "Lee" Beare 1943 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Donald L. "Lee" Beare, 76, of Sherman, died at 4:23 pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 8, 1943, in Springfield, IL to Jack and Naomi (Baugher) Beare. He married Joyce Hopkins on November 17, 1962 and she survives.
Lee is also survived by three daughters, Lisa Beare of Longmont, CO, Tracey (Ken) Irsik of Pawnee and Aimee Hall of Springfield; one son, Craig (Kelly) Beare of Acworth, GA; four grandchildren, Megan Irsik, Justin Irsik, Zoe Beare, and Sevannah Hall; two great- grandchildren, Maci Scott and Matthias Irsik; three sisters, Toni (Jim) Gallant, Mary Hersh and Jeanie Leclair, all of California; and three brothers, Albert Beare of Nevada, Jack Beare and Russell (Tracy) Beare, both of California.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jim Beare of Florida and Mark Beare of California.
Lee, having always been a lover of aviation, earned his private pilot's license and owned/flew two different Cessna aircraft, partially built an experimental, Van's RV-6 aircraft, and scratch built many flyable model aircraft over the years. He was also an avid street-rodder; as a member of the Route 97 Cruisaders Streetrod Club, he showcased his hand built, 1927 Ford Track-T Roadster in many car shows and local cruises, winning numerous 1st place trophies and "People's Choice" awards. He had a deep, lifelong appreciation for music and history, and enjoyed watching Chicago Cubs baseball.
Lee was employed at many places in the Springfield area over the years, to include Schlitt Supply Company, Drake Scruggs, Werner Motor Company, and retired from CIPS/Ameren. He most recently worked part-time for Arrow Trailer.
Lee was loved and respected by many, for both his strong work ethic, and famous sense of humor; he will be dearly missed by his family, friends and colleagues alike.
Visitation: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home –Sherman.
Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Williamsville, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020