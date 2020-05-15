|
Donald L. Hashman 1932 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Donald "Don" L. Hashman Sr., 87, of Chatham died at 3:46 p.m., May 10, 2020, at St. John's Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born in Springfield, Illinois, on December 29, 1932, to Joseph L. and Elizabeth M. Bermel Hashman Sr.
He was a brick mason for over 60 years and owned Hashman Construction Co. Don was well known for his craftsmanship and fireplace design. Through the course of his life he built 8 homes for his family.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Henrietta "Snooks" Haws Hashman; daughter, Cindy (Gary) Hoffmeister; son, Don (Michelle) Hashman Jr.; daughters, Janice (Larry) Logan, Gwen (Bob) Morgan, De Anne (Jerry) Hemberger, Gail (Tom) Casteel, Sheila (Jerry) Hargitt, Julie (Chris) Rankin, and Heidi Wojciechowski; 32 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren as well as many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great granddaughter, Hadley Grider; son-in-law, Jim Wojciechowski; 3 brothers, and 1 sister.
Private graveside service and burial will be held at a later date. Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Virden, Illinois.
Arrangements are under the direction of Airsman-Calvert Funeral Homes in Virden.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2020