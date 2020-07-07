Donald Lee Ayers 1931 - 2020Springfield, IL—Donald Lee Ayers, 88, of Springfield died at 2:38 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.Donald was born July 22, 1931, in Tallula, the son of John and Oddie Ayers. He married Mogene Ayers on May 13, 1978, in Springfield.Donald was an Army veteran who worked as a meter reader for CWLP from where he retired after over twenty-five years of employment. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, yard work, watching the Weather Channel and News, and loved Cardinals baseball.He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two sisters, a brother, and a son.He is survived by his two sons, Donnie Ayers of Springfield, Russ Collins of Katy, TX; three daughters, Helena Gramlich-Roberts of O'fallon, MO, Lisa Gramlich-King, and Sherri Gramlich-Miller of Springfield; many grand children and great-grandchildren; two brothers Bob Ayers, and Ernie Ayers of Springfield; a sister Linda Holcomb of Springfield, and several nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home, 530 N. Fifth Street, Springfield. Funeral ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home with Rev. Clint Cook officiating.In compliance with CDC guidelines, we ask that all guest coming to the funeral home have face-coverings on when coming to see the family. All households will be asked to stand 6 feet apart; we will be monitoring social distancing.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association.Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Tallula, Illinois.