Donald Lee Holloway 1931 - 2020
Metamora, IL—Donald Lee Holloway, 88, of Metamora, IL passed away peacefully at 7:17 am on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on August 27, 1931 in St. Louis, MO to Albert and Wilma (Shumake) Holloway. He married Betty J. Steffan on March 18, 1950 in Peoria, IL. She passed away on March 11, 1992.
Surviving are his children Steve Holloway of Point Richmond, CA, Greg (Jasmine) Holloway of Germantown Hills, Jill (Alan) Friedman of Springfield, IL, and Jeff (Tina) Holloway of Germantown Hills; grandchildren Audrey, Justin, Leah, Aria, Emmett, and Ben; great-grandchildren Logan, Lincoln, and Blake; and brother Keith Holloway of Pekin, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bert Holloway.
Don retired as an inspector for Caterpillar Tractor Company for 25 years. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League Metamora Chapter and MTHS Band Boosters where he served as President. Don was an assistant Scout Master with the Germantown Hills Troop 165, Trustee of the Germantown Hills Village Board, and a volunteer with the Germantown Hills Fire Department. He loved MTHS football and attended every championship game. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, loved fishing, and traveling to Door County. He was a wonderful grandfather.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora with Pastor Andrew Kamm officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Izaak Walton League Woodford County Chapter, c/o Candy Kleen, 610 Manor Drive, Metamora, IL 61548 or Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.