Donald "Scott" Mapes 1950 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Donald "Scott" Mapes, 69, of Springfield, passed on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born October 11, 1950 in Lincoln, NE to Donald Francis and Mary Maxine Ballance Mapes. He married Renee Edwards on October 28, 2016, and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter Diedre (Chris) Lemon of Larned, KS; step-children, Andrea (Nathan) Barnett of Greenwich, OH and Jared (Bri) Reber of Springfield; three grandchildren, Devon Muirhead, Ava Barnett and Christopher Reber and one brother, Kevin "Dallas" Mapes of Wichita, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Carter Nicholas Reber.
Scott attended Hope Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed horses and horseback riding. He retired from real estate, and remained a self-employed commercial real-estate agent.
Memorial Gathering: 9:30 – 11:30 am, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Hope Presbyterian Church, 2211 Wabash Ave., Springfield, Illinois.
Memorial Service: 11:30 am, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Hope Presbyterian Church, with Reverend Chuck Goodman officiating.
Memorials contributions are being requested in the form of a blood donation to the Central Illinois Blood Bank. A blood drive in Scott's honor will be held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019