Donald Miller 2019
New Berlin, IL—Donald Miller, 80, of New Berlin, Illinois, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He married Patricia Shryock on August 2, 1956, and she preceded him in death in 2016. Donald was also preceded in death by his parents, Rosemary and Russell Miller and two sisters, Christine Kendall and Katherine Wylie.
Donald is survived by his five children, David (Deb) Miller, Vicki (Henry) Miller, Teri (Eric) Campbell, Christopher (Lisa) Miller and Mark (Janelle Strite) Miller. Donald was blessed with 8 grandchildren, Melissa (Amanda) Carver, Danielle Linder, Justin (Alison) Linder, Courtney Miller, Joe Miller, Mathew Miller, Alexis Miller and Jared Miller. He was also blessed with 2 great-grandaughters, Rylee Linder and Kinslee Linder and a great-grandson, Cooper, on the way. He also was blessed with four bonus grandchildren, Skylar, Danny, Whitney and Connor. A special acknowledgement to his 2 "favorite sons", Bezul and Stick.
Donald was proud of his children but his grandkids and great-grandkids were the apple of his eye. He enjoyed sharing their accomplishments to anyone that would listen. Donald didn't know a stranger.
Donald was in the construction trade for over 40 years. He employed many young men in the New Berlin area and taught them the trade. There are many stories and colorful phrases he used and will be remembered by.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Berlin Christian Church, 2580 Wake Road, New Berlin, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berlin Christian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019