Donald Montgomery Obituary
Donald Montgomery 1929 - 2020
Athens, IL—Donald Montgomery, age 91, of Athens, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born January 30, 1929 in Lincoln, Illinois, the son of R.S. and Cathleen (Wigginton) Montgomery.
Donald married Joann on December 15, 1950. They were happily married for over 67 years.
He is survived by his children, William (wife, Libby) Montgomery of Greenview, Joy (husband Tim) Rogers of Horton, MI, and Samuel (wife, Leslie) Montgomery of Athens; six grandsons, Matt Rogers, Wil Rogers, Zach Rogers, Austin Montgomery, Jake Montgomery, and Ben Montgomery; great-grandson, Donald T. Rogers; sister, Julia Thoman; sister-in-law, Barbara Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joann; parents; one brother, William "Barton" Montgomery.
Donald proudly served in the U.S. Army for two years.
He was a life-long farmer in Menard and Logan counties. Donald loved antique tractors and raising cattle.
Visitation for Donald will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 11:00 until time of funeral services at 12:00 noon at Mott & Henning Funeral in Athens. Burial will be held at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens.
Memorials can be made to the Athens Christian Church.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
