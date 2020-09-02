1/1
Donald Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Morris 1935 - 2020
Buffalo, IL—Donald J Morris
Buffalo, IL – Don Morris passed away peacefully on Monday, September 1 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Don was born in Springfield, Il. on September 17th, 1935, the son of Floyd and Amelia Morris. He married his wife Linda on February 14th, 1959. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bob Morris, and sisters, Jean and Katherine.
Don is fondly remembered for his many interests. Over the years, Don was a basketball player, farmer, builder, contractor, pilot, and also sung in a barbershop quartet.
Don is survived by Linda, his wife of sixty one years and also by his four children, Pam Morris of Warrenton, Va., Diane Hanscom of Andover, MA, Brian Morris of Capetown, South Africa, and Becky Montgomery, also of Buffalo, Il. Don had ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Mechanicsburg cemetery on Saturday, September 5th, at 3:00 PM. For the service, COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved