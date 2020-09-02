Donald Morris 1935 - 2020Buffalo, IL—Donald J MorrisBuffalo, IL – Don Morris passed away peacefully on Monday, September 1 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Don was born in Springfield, Il. on September 17th, 1935, the son of Floyd and Amelia Morris. He married his wife Linda on February 14th, 1959. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bob Morris, and sisters, Jean and Katherine.Don is fondly remembered for his many interests. Over the years, Don was a basketball player, farmer, builder, contractor, pilot, and also sung in a barbershop quartet.Don is survived by Linda, his wife of sixty one years and also by his four children, Pam Morris of Warrenton, Va., Diane Hanscom of Andover, MA, Brian Morris of Capetown, South Africa, and Becky Montgomery, also of Buffalo, Il. Don had ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.A graveside funeral service will be held at Mechanicsburg cemetery on Saturday, September 5th, at 3:00 PM. For the service, COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and social distancing.