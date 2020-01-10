|
Donald N. Crane 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donald N. Crane, 82, of Springfield, died at 6:15 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Riverview at the Park in St. Genevieve, MO. He was born June 8, 1937 in El Dorado Springs, MO, to Frank and Pearl (Nichols) Crane. He married Lyla F. Queen Feltmeyer on December 17, 1966 and she preceded him in death on March 23, 2015.
Also preceding him death are his parents and nine brothers and sisters.
Donald is survived by one son, Christopher (Mary Elizabeth) Crane of Potomac, MD; two daughters, Tara Crane of St. Louis, Mo, and Crystal Crane of St. Louis, Mo; two grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Era.
Donald received his master's degree from Sangamon State University and retired as a civil engineer from the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation after forty-four years of service. He was a member of Central Baptist Church and the Sertoma Club. He enjoyed antiquing and reading and researching history. His favorite time was spent with his family.
A private graveside will be held at a later date.
Because of his lifelong love of animals and the companionship they provided throughout his life, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League of Sangamon County.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020