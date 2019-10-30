The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1345 N. 6th Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
1932 - 2019
Donald Owen Workman Obituary
Donald Owen Workman 1932 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Donald Owen Workman, 87, of Sherman, died at 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Villa Health Care East in Sherman.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 South Sixth Street, Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1345 N. 6th Street, Springfield, with Rev. Manuel P. Cuizon, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with military honors provided by Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Donald Owen Workman is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
