Donald Owen Workman 1932 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Donald Owen Workman, 87, of Sherman, died at 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Villa Health Care East in Sherman.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 South Sixth Street, Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1345 N. 6th Street, Springfield, with Rev. Manuel P. Cuizon, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with military honors provided by Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Donald Owen Workman is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019