Donald Paul "Don" Schuh 1964 - 2019
Cantrall, IL—Donald Paul "Don" Schuh, 54, of Cantrall passed away on Friday May 24, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born July 16, 1964 to Jerome F. "Jerry" and Dolores E. "Sue" (Perkins) Schuh. He married Denise Barrow on April 19, 1985 and she survives.
He is also survived by his parents, Jerry and Sue; one sister, Pam (Butch) Deppe of Chatham; one brother, Greg (Shara) Schuh of Taylorville, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Don was a resident of the Springfield area all of his life and he graduated from Griffin High School in 1982. He worked for the Sangamon County Sheriff's office for 17 years and also owned and operated DS Electric.
Don enjoyed hockey and was an avid St. Louis Blues fan. He loved pets of all kinds, especially horses and dogs. Don never met a stranger, he loved talking to people. He was sometimes referred to as "MacGyver" because he could fix anything.
Memorial Gathering: 5-7 pm, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to May 30, 2019