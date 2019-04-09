|
|
Donald Paul Theilken 1929 - 2019
Springfied, IL—Donald Paul Theilken, 89, of Springfield, Illinois formerly of Chatham, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Illinois. Don was born July 15, 1929, in Springfield, the son of Paul F. and Clara Martens Theilken. He married V. Joyce DeSilva, April 25, 1953, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Winifred C. Jenkins and one brother, Charles Theilken.
Don graduated from Springfield High School's class of 1947 and retired from the United States Postal Service in 1984 after 35 years of service. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Don was a member of the American Postal Workers Union, the Rocky Ford Park in Coffeen, Illinois and served as an assistant Scoutmaster to Boy Scout Troop 202, Littler Flower, for several years. Don also served as a zoning trustee for the Village of Southern View. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and bass fisherman.
Don is survived by his wife, Joyce, of Springfield; one daughter, Mary T. (husband, Jim) Monahan; three sons, Thomas P. (wife, Mary) Theilken, David W. (wife, Sandy) Theilken and James A. (wife, Lori) Theilken, all of Springfield; eight grandchildren; and one great granddaughter and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dan's family will meet friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at the Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee. A private inurnment will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.
Memorials honoring Don may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home, 1707 North 12th St., Quincy, IL 62301, the , 2309 West White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704 or to Boy Scout Troop 202 c/o Church of the Little Flower, 800 Stevenson Dr. Springfield IL 62703.
Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Don Theilken. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019