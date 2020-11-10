Donald R. Boyd 1946 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Donald R. Boyd, 74, of Springfield, died at 9:28 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home.
Don was born on March 15, 1946 in Springfield, the son of Harold J. and Verneita (Nation) Boyd. He married Madonna Poniske on April 27, 1968.
Don graduated from Springfield High School and attended LLCC and the University of Missouri. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Illinois Bell/Ameritech after 30 years and went on to work for the State of IL, CMS. Don was a member of Christ the King Parish where he had served as an usher. He enjoyed volunteering at Mission Outreach and the Boy Scouts of America. Don was a fan of classic cars and NASCAR and was loved for his Donald Duck impersonation.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Madonna Boyd of Springfield; three sons, Trevor (Sherry) of Springfield, Nathan (Liz) of Springfield, and Andrew (Stacey) Boyd of Tuscon, AZ; five grandchildren, Allie, Marissa, Miles, Lynae, and Harrison; brother, Robert (Becky) Boyd of MI; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and beloved dog, Charlie.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1920 Barberry Dr., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Michael Berndt, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 175 guests at one time. Private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach, 4930 Laverna Rd., Springfield, IL 62707 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
