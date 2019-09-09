|
Donald R. "Don" Ellis 1959 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Donald R. "Don" Ellis, 59, of Springfield, died Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1959 in Springfield to Roy and Bessie (Cox) Ellis.
He is survived by two daughters, Hope (Chad) Dennison of San Jose, IL and Jessica Ellis of Chatham; six grandchildren, Austin Dennison, Audrey Dennison, Elise Sullenger, Madison Vetter, Caroline Dennison and Aiden Veach; eight siblings, Harold Ellis of Springfield, Billie Butler of Virden, Roy Ellis of Chatham, Georgie (Mark) Palmer of Divernon, Marie (Dave) Bietsch of Bradenton, FL, Linda (Jeff) Spike of Bain Bridge, GA, Nancy (Joe) Barnwell of Eastpoint, FL and Bobbie (Michael) Padjen of East Dundee, IL and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary Wells.
Don worked as a bricklayer for over 45 years. He was an avid outdoorsman.
Memorial Gathering: 4 – 7 pm, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial Service: 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019