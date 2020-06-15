Donald Ray Jackson
1927 - 2020-06-12
Springfield, IL - Donald Ray Jackson, 92, passed on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home. He was a veteran of the US Army, Family Care Cremation is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
