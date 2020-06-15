Donald Ray Jackson
1927 - 2020-06-12
Donald Ray Jackson
Springfield, IL - Donald Ray Jackson, 92, passed on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home. He was a veteran of the US Army, Family Care Cremation is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Care Cremation
1760 Wabash Ave.
Springfield, IL 62791
(217) 313-3629
