Donald Ray Jackson
Springfield, IL - Donald Ray Jackson, 92, passed on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home. He was a veteran of the US Army, Family Care Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.